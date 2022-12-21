IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • House committee votes to release Trump taxes; IRS failed to perform audits

    10:04

  • Tax revelations open whole new category of bad news and danger for Trump

    07:05
  • Now Playing

    Why U.S. presidents release their tax returns to the public

    02:23
  • UP NEXT

    State level investigations of Trump notably absent given Jan. 6 evidence

    01:18

  • Congress to remove Dred Scott justice's bust and replace with Thurgood Marshall

    01:45

  • Suspended journalist on why Elon Musk's personality makes him ill-suited to run Twitter

    07:20

  • State Republicans try to cling to power for months despite being voted out in midterms

    03:25

  • Jan. 6 Committee considering three potential charges for Trump DOJ referral: NBC

    06:47

  • Senate poised to close loophole at heart of heart of Trump fake elector scheme

    06:13

  • Greatest obstacle to theoretical Ron DeSantis 2024 run: actual Ron DeSantis

    02:37

  • Anti-abortion activists take page from environmentalist playbook to target abortion pills

    04:46

  • Trump makes a fool of himself hawking weird imaginary trading cards

    05:12

  • Twitter abruptly suspends journalists who cover Elon Musk

    01:13

  • McCarthy struggles to muster supporter; Trump weakness stirs potential challengers

    03:39

  • Feds allege Etsy shop used as front for smuggling sanctioned weapons parts to Russia

    02:51

  • 'Epidemic of loneliness' and isolating effects of online culture eyed as American ailment

    02:50

  • Murphy senses shift for anti-gun violence movement as voters lose patience with inaction

    06:26

  • Rep. Gallego still considering challenging Sinema for Senate in 2024

    02:38

  • Boehner speaks at event honoring Pelosi; gesture contrasts with current divided politics

    01:40

  • DeSantis doubles down on Covid paranoia; Vaccine-rejecting GOP suffers higher death rate

    06:16

Alex Wagner Tonight

Why U.S. presidents release their tax returns to the public

02:23

Alex Wagner tells the history of Richard Nixon's tax scandal, the origin of his famous "I am not a crook" line and how it led to U.S. presidents releasing their tax returns to the public. Dec. 21, 2022

  • House committee votes to release Trump taxes; IRS failed to perform audits

    10:04

  • Tax revelations open whole new category of bad news and danger for Trump

    07:05
  • Now Playing

    Why U.S. presidents release their tax returns to the public

    02:23
  • UP NEXT

    State level investigations of Trump notably absent given Jan. 6 evidence

    01:18

  • Congress to remove Dred Scott justice's bust and replace with Thurgood Marshall

    01:45

  • Suspended journalist on why Elon Musk's personality makes him ill-suited to run Twitter

    07:20

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All