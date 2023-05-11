IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Alex Wagner Tonight

Why Trump should be concerned about the George Santos fraud charges

03:35

Mary McCord, former DOJ acting assistant attorney general for national security, talks with Alex Wagner about the similarity between the federal fraud charges George Santos is currently facing and Donald Trump's use of the Big Lie as a fundraising vehicle. May 11, 2023

