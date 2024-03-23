Why Trump's properties can't save him from his massive bond problem

The gap between securing a bond for the civil fraud penalty Donald Trump owes and Trump's overall worth exists in the details of how bonds are arranged. Neil Pedersen, co-owner of Pedersen & Sons Surety Bond Agency, discusses the practicalities of Donald Trump securing a half billion dollar bond while he appeals the fraud judgment against him, and what steps Attorney General Letitia James will likely be able to take when time runs out for Trump on Monday. March 23, 2024