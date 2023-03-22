IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump makes violent, racist signals available for right-wing followers

    Why the GOP can't quit Trump no matter how much of a disgrace he becomes

    'Trump lawyer' proves to be a legally perilous job title

  • Trump camp had report debunking 'dead voter' claim as Trump spread it: WaPo

  • Capitol Police say GOP ducked review requests for Tucker Carlson video gambit

  • Report outlines litany of foreign gifts not reported by Trump administration

  • China role of Russia, Ukraine 'peacekeeper' eyed with skepticism

  • Legislator 'accidentally' recommends Confederate flag to list of approved Florida flags

  • Town residents lose patience with 'stolen election' deluded board

  • DeSantis war on education moves publishers to rewrite textbooks' history lessons

  • How Trump would react to indictment raises concern for safety of prosecutors

  • Why chaos is the most likely outcome of the abortion pill case

  • Medication abortion battle could embolden right-wing war on science

  • Why abortion rights advocates are anxious about the judge hearing the abortion pill case

  • Why conservatives don't want to say what 'woke' means

  • Chinese billionaire, influential with U.S. conservatives, arrested on fraud charges

  • Man sues ex-wife's friends in first test of Texas abortion law

  • Trump, DeSantis leave mainstream behind in pursuit of GOP base primary voters

  • Despite ever-deepening hole of scandals, Santos files papers indicating re-election plan

  • Closer look finds startlingly flimsy basis for Fox anti-Dominion Big Lie claim

Alex Wagner Tonight

Why the GOP can't quit Trump no matter how much of a disgrace he becomes

Stuart Stevens, former Republican consultant talks with Alex Wagner about the way in which Donald Trump has so thoroughly taken over the Republican Party such that, contrary to conventional narratives, there is no viable alternative for the party to turn away from him, even as it is reduced to a party of white grievance.March 22, 2023

