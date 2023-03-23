IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Alex Wagner Tonight

Why John Edwards is seen as a point of comparison for Trump's hush money case

03:52

Alex Wagner looks back at the details of indictment and prosecution of former senator and vice presidential candidate John Edwards in a case that centered around an extra marital affair and other elements that have many legal observers comparing it to the Manhattan D.A.'s investigation of Donald Trump's hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.March 23, 2023

