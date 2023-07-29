Why 'Employee 2' could be Donald Trump's worst nightmare

- UP NEXT
'Every accusation is a confession': Trump telegraphs misdeeds with wild accusations09:16
Why Jack Smith waited until now to charge Trump for secret Iran document flaunted on tape09:21
'A mobster type approach': Trump superPAC paying legal fees of co-defendants, witnesses07:24
Don't sleep on the states! While Trump hogs spotlight, states push ahead on Big Lie cases02:56
Trump vow to weaponize DOJ against Bidens trips up case against Hunter: Analysis06:37
Bad news for DeSantis: Wagner interprets donor stats for 2024 GOP candidates01:15
Pence in a panic: Ex-veep begs for 'even one dollar' in bid to make GOP debate stage02:19
'You can't lie in the court of law': Trump's Big Lie hits brick wall in court09:22
Don't let the black and white photos fool you, the historic fight for civil rights is still happening07:26
Infamous right-wing online group's programming approved for Florida students02:50
Prosecutors looking at meeting at which Trump expressed confidence in voting security01:32
'The evidence is going to be significant': Trump's own words are Georgia prosecutors' best weapon07:39
Record-breaking temps make vivid the threat of deadly heat in a changed climate07:30
Harris rips Florida going soft on slavery; DeSantis seeks GOP favor, attacks black history05:56
Alabama GOP invites court smackdown; defies order to draw fair map06:36
How Biden can harness the anger behind the 'summer of strikes' to beat Trump06:21
McCarthy burned by reported promise to placate crabby Trump by expunging impeachments04:08
'Poisoning the well': Florida middle schoolers to be dragged into DeSantis' war on history09:18
How to understand the federal statutes cited in Donald Trump's latest target letter05:18
Leadership vacuum keeps GOP servile to Trump despite mounting disgrace04:47
- UP NEXT
'Every accusation is a confession': Trump telegraphs misdeeds with wild accusations09:16
Why Jack Smith waited until now to charge Trump for secret Iran document flaunted on tape09:21
'A mobster type approach': Trump superPAC paying legal fees of co-defendants, witnesses07:24
Don't sleep on the states! While Trump hogs spotlight, states push ahead on Big Lie cases02:56
Trump vow to weaponize DOJ against Bidens trips up case against Hunter: Analysis06:37
Bad news for DeSantis: Wagner interprets donor stats for 2024 GOP candidates01:15
Play All