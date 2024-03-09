Why Democrats are cheering for Lara Trump as Biden kicks campaign into gear

With Donald Trump's daughter-in-law installed as co-chair of the RNC, the expectation is that she will use her position to direct donor funds to Donald Trump's exploding legal bills as well as the new stated mission of the RNC, "election integrity." Jaime Harrison, chair of the Democratic National Committee talks with Alex Wagner about the DNC's strategies for supporting the Biden campaign and why he'd be happy to see the RNC waste its money on Donald Trump's personal legal crises.March 9, 2024