IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • GOP's 'weaponization' script wears thin in defense of Trump

    03:38
  • Now Playing

    Why Biden's documents case is nothing like Trump's despite the GOP's effort to equate them

    02:38
  • UP NEXT

    Trump leaves trail of lawyers in difficult positions on road to indictment

    03:47

  • 'Impossible not to prosecute': Litany of obstruction examples force DOJ's hand on Trump

    02:14

  • 'The nomination with an ankle bracelet'? Indictment tests GOP devotion to Trump

    04:16

  • Melber: Trump is innocent until proven guilty, but is starting out really, really behind

    01:40

  • Republican primary field struggles with personality shortage

    08:12

  • Most Supreme Court justices release financial disclosures; Thomas, Alito ask for more time

    01:07

  • Bannon's own words make clear why he was subpoenaed in the special counsel's Jan. 6 probe

    01:51

  • Republicans pick a bad time to go to war against breathable air

    03:55

  • Trump's lawyers learned that he is a target of the classified documents investigation

    04:59

  • Despite polling near zero, Christie wants another shot at Trump

    04:42

  • Reports of Mark Meadows testifying to federal grand jury an ominous sign for Trump

    05:47

  • New grand jury intrigues Trump legal watchers but evidence remains Trump's biggest problem

    09:20

  • Revelation of Trump audio recording renews public focus on Bedminster

    05:01

  • GOP frantic to pull political strings to get Trump out of trouble, gin up Biden scandal

    02:51

  • With renaming of Ft. Bragg, purge of Confederate base names more than half complete

    01:29

  • Complexities of a RICO case seen in wide-ranging Georgia investigation of Trump

    10:39

  • What the latest Trump tapes twist is all about and why it matters

    07:15

  • Trump targeting of truth-tellers eyed in probe of effort to subvert election with Big Lie

    07:35

Alex Wagner Tonight

Why Biden's documents case is nothing like Trump's despite the GOP's effort to equate them

02:38

Brandon Van Grack, a former federal prosecutor who dealt with national security matters, talks with Alex Wagner about why, despite the best efforts of Republicans to equate the two, Joe Biden's classified documents investigation is nothing like Donald Trump's classified documents investigation which has not progressed to an indictment. June 9, 2023

  • GOP's 'weaponization' script wears thin in defense of Trump

    03:38
  • Now Playing

    Why Biden's documents case is nothing like Trump's despite the GOP's effort to equate them

    02:38
  • UP NEXT

    Trump leaves trail of lawyers in difficult positions on road to indictment

    03:47

  • 'Impossible not to prosecute': Litany of obstruction examples force DOJ's hand on Trump

    02:14

  • 'The nomination with an ankle bracelet'? Indictment tests GOP devotion to Trump

    04:16

  • Melber: Trump is innocent until proven guilty, but is starting out really, really behind

    01:40

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All