Alex Wagner Tonight

Why abortion rights advocates are anxious about the judge hearing the abortion pill case

04:02

Alex Wagner looks at the anti-abortion background of Trump judge Matthew Kacsmaryk who is hearing the case that could determine access to medication abortion for millions of women across the United States. March 16, 2023

