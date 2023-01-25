IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Why a Georgia D.A. investigating Trump wants to keep grand jury's report sealed

Alex Wagner Tonight

Why a Georgia D.A. investigating Trump wants to keep grand jury's report sealed

Gwen Keyes Fleming, former DeKalb County, Georgia district attorney, and Barbara McQuade, former U.S. attorney, talk with Alex Wagner about why Fulton County, Georgia D.A. Fani Willis asked a judge to keep the report by the special grand jury investigating Donald Trump sealed while "decisions are imminent" in the case. Jan. 25, 2023

