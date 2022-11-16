IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Candidacy is no shelter from legal storm for Trump

    03:08

  • Republicans slow to learn obvious lesson of Trump's ballot box burden

    02:34

  • GOP distancing from Trump rings hollow as Trump holds the party base

    06:27
    Whitmer cites focus on problem solving in defeat of Trumpy opponent

    07:02
    Narrow control of Senate raises specter of filibuster reform again

    03:48

  • Small margin of control set to shake up Congress

    05:44

  • 'Workers talking to workers': Culinary union makes heavy lift for Democrats in Nevada

    05:59

  • Titus battles back from redrawn district to build on Democratic wins in Nevada

    04:08

  • Personal authenticity carried Fetterman from campaign, through recovery to Senate

    03:42

  • Raskin 'heartened' by midterm results; looks ahead on Jan. 6 Committee work

    08:32

  • Republicans pay the price for right-wing extremism in midterm elections

    08:21

  • Republican abortion bans cast long political shadow

    04:40

  • House GOP uses grade school trick to pad report with 'filler and Fox News' 

    01:44

  • Jan. 6 Committee to hear more Secret Service testimony as new answers yield new questions

    03:07

  • Post-election legal storm gathers for Trump

    06:14

  • Elon Musk appears in over his head with purchase of Twitter

    08:35

  • Trump's stunt lawsuit backfires as NYAG uses it to show his bad intentions

    06:11

  • Election workers become heroes and villains in midterm spotlight

    04:32

  • Election turnout in Georgia 'extraordinary' so far despite obstacles to voting: Abrams 

    03:24

  • Patience and preparedness at the White House ahead of tense election

    05:47

Alex Wagner Tonight

Whitmer cites focus on problem solving in defeat of Trumpy opponent

07:02

Newly reelected Governor Gretchen Whitmer talks with Alex Wagner about what she thinks motivated Michigan voters to give her a substantial victory over her very Trumpy Republican opponent and how Democrats can be better at playing offense when it comes to electoral politics. Nov. 16, 2022

