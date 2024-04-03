IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
White nationalist who marched in Charlottesville removed from city council after grassroots effort
April 3, 202407:33
Alex Wagner Tonight

White nationalist who marched in Charlottesville removed from city council after grassroots effort

07:33

Brandy Zadrozny, NBC News senior reporter, talks with Alex Wagner from Enid, Oklahoma at the watch party of the Enid Social Justice Committee as results come in from the election to recall Enid City Council member Judd Blevins, who marched with neo-Nazis in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017. Voters decided by a nearly 20-point margin to remove Blevins. April 3, 2024

