    White House points to growth in manufacturing jobs in tandem with student debt relief plan

    Christian nationalist target school boards to advance agenda

  • White House's Klain expands on Biden's MAGA 'semi-fascism' remarks

  • Mobile phone company makes mission of Christian nationalism in schools

  • Abortion rights motivates women voters as state restrictions spread

  • The message that helped deliver this key election for Democrat Pat Ryan

  • Black women, a key Biden constituency, carry highest student loan burden

  • 'Bring it on!': Warren unbowed by GOP attacks on widely popular student loan debt relief

  • Sen. Warren bullish on Democrats holding the Senate; cites litany of accomplishments

  • Convictions in Whitmer kidnap plot a big win for rule of law against right-wing threats

  • Trump hits dead end in effort to scapegoat Biden for his own legal woes

  • New reporting paints Trump in incriminating role in sensitive documents scandal

  • 'Bonkers crop' of GOP candidates undercuts typical midterm advantage for opposition

  • Conservative group pushes to shift public schools to Christian nationalist principles

  • Florida teachers afraid, confused as DeSantis politicizes curriculum

  • 'To connect, not to divide': Buttigieg on outreach to the right and helpful infrastructure

  • What Trump Org CFO Weisselberg's guilty plea in fraud case means for Donald Trump

  • How does Utah's anti-trans law work? Secret investigations of kindergarten records.

  • Biden cancels billions in student debt from scammy school; further relief being considered

  • DeSantis imposes extreme culture war framing on nuanced U.S. civics

White House points to growth in manufacturing jobs in tandem with student debt relief plan

Ron Klain, White House chief of staff, talks with Alex Wagner about Democrats with constituencies that have a greater proportion of non-college educated voters who are critical of President Biden's student loan debt relief plan, pointing to other aspects of the economy Biden has worked to develop. Aug. 26, 2022

