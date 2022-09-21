White House frustrated by GOP governors 'playing games' with immigration

- Now Playing
White House frustrated by GOP governors 'playing games' with immigration02:04
- UP NEXT
Trump delay tactics stumble over straight-shooting special master06:01
Special master to Trump: Put up or shut up05:19
Ukrainian combat medic describes experiences on the front line of the war with Russia06:44
Weather catastrophe in Puerto Rico exposes post-Maria failures03:34
Book outlines Trump's desire to sow divisions throughout American life06:41
Global community committed to Russian accountability for war crimes in Ukraine09:16
DeSantis takes page from autocrats' playbook with migrant plane stunt03:29
Trump goal of discrediting courts plays out in Mar-a-Lago special master case04:58
Victims of DeSantis' cruel migrant plane prank appear to have law on their side05:05
DOJ asks appeals court for stay to allow investigation, assessment of Mar-a-Lago documents06:18
Fetterman moves on from stroke with new empathy and renewed disdain for GOP cruelty10:36
Trump court stacking project bears fruit in case against DOJ search04:29
GOP governors follow shameful history with cruel stunt abusing migrants05:01
Focus groups offer insights on less-engaged voters and political opportunities04:55
Abrams pursues a campaign of inclusion in seeking the governor's office in Georgia10:04
Stacey Abrams on reconciling political freedoms and personal choice on abortion04:29
Republican power grab in the judiciary warps midterm election dynamic09:05
How one law firm became the engine behind Trump's war on the judiciary and democracy08:21
Lindsey Graham hands Democrats a gift with federal abortion ban proposal02:22
- Now Playing
White House frustrated by GOP governors 'playing games' with immigration02:04
- UP NEXT
Trump delay tactics stumble over straight-shooting special master06:01
Special master to Trump: Put up or shut up05:19
Ukrainian combat medic describes experiences on the front line of the war with Russia06:44
Weather catastrophe in Puerto Rico exposes post-Maria failures03:34
Book outlines Trump's desire to sow divisions throughout American life06:41
Play All