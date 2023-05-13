IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Group associated with conservative activist spent $183 million in one year: NYT

    03:07

  • Florida college students arrange separate commencement, rejecting board's Trumpy speaker

    01:58
  • Now Playing

    White Christian nationalism emerges from shadows of GOP politics

    11:07
  • UP NEXT

    Antisemitic speakers to skip Trump stop on right-wing roadshow tour

    03:39

  • Santos backs crackdown on fraud he's charged with committing

    01:46

  • Covid's legacy seen in human desperation at U.S. border

    04:04

  • End of Title 42 tests U.S. image as beacon of hope

    05:30

  • Fox leans into fearmongering, dehumanizing ahead of migrant surge

    02:40

  • Void in GOP leadership leaves Trump's corrupting influence intact

    05:57

  • Why Trump should be concerned about the George Santos fraud charges

    03:35

  • 'He told a pack of lies tonight': Raskin sets Trump Jan 6 lies straight

    01:34

  • Biden camp not underestimating Trump's 'evil charisma'

    04:40

  • 'Profoundly irresponsible': Ocasio-Cortez rips 'atrocious' Trump town hall

    11:07

  • Carroll victory over Trump seen as waypoint in winding path of progress

    11:55

  • Republicans struggle to position themselves on Trump sex abuse verdict

    04:52

  • Federal charges for Santos are an added burden for McCarthy, Republicans

    03:00

  • Republicans were not always indifferent to Supreme Court ethics scandals

    04:40

  • Supreme Court ethics crisis prompts calls for new accountability measures

    06:17

  • At least 8 Georgia fake electors get immunity deals; transcript mentions 'the indictment'

    08:48

  • 'This is really a five alarm fire': Supreme Court in crisis after spate of scandals

    08:16

Alex Wagner Tonight

White Christian nationalism emerges from shadows of GOP politics

11:07

Texas State Rep. James Talarico and Michelle Goldberg, columnist for the New York Times, talk with Alex Wagner about a push by Texas Republicans to impose new religious measures on public schools, and the shift in Republican politics to more openly embrace white Christian nationalism.May 13, 2023

  • Group associated with conservative activist spent $183 million in one year: NYT

    03:07

  • Florida college students arrange separate commencement, rejecting board's Trumpy speaker

    01:58
  • Now Playing

    White Christian nationalism emerges from shadows of GOP politics

    11:07
  • UP NEXT

    Antisemitic speakers to skip Trump stop on right-wing roadshow tour

    03:39

  • Santos backs crackdown on fraud he's charged with committing

    01:46

  • Covid's legacy seen in human desperation at U.S. border

    04:04

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All