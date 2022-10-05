IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

What Trump's outreach to the Supreme Court is really all about

Charlie Savage, national security reporter for the New York Times, talks with Alex Wagner about Donald Trump's request for relief from the Supreme Court in the Mar-a-Lago case and what the consequences might be if the court gives Trump what he wants.Oct. 5, 2022

