Alex Wagner Tonight

What Trump Org CFO Weisselberg's guilty plea in fraud case means for Donald Trump

08:31

Susanne Craig, investigative reporter for the New York Times, talks with Alex Wagner about Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg's guilty plea in the tax fraud case brought by the Manhattan district attorney's office, and what it means for potential future prosecutions of other Trump Organization executives. Aug. 19, 2022

