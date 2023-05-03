IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Reality catches up with early ideals of digital news

    08:55

  • How Trump's pattern of behavior strengthens E. Jean Carroll's case against him

    05:25
    What the writers strike is all about

    05:12
    Republican policy on climate change takes a turn for the absurd

    01:12

  • Trump and allies work to water down meaning of 'insurrection' to excuse January 6 riot

    03:02

  • Alito complains about criticism amid Supreme Court legitimacy's downward spiral 

    07:39

  • 'Exonerated Five' member wishes fair justice for Trump but recognizes 'karma'

    08:54

  • Trump defense in Carroll case recalls pre-MeToo attitudes

    09:34

  • Trump lawyers' disingenuous plea for help from Congress met with scorn

    07:45

  • Carlson firing sends Fox viewers to Newsmax in ironic reprise of election fallout

    02:48

  • DeSantis antagonism of New College exacerbates brain drain

    02:15

  • Embarrassing vulgarities at heart of Tucker Carlson dismissal: NYT

    00:59

  • Right-wing tests corporations with pressure to roll back social consciousness

    10:31

  • House GOP presents grim wish list with debt ceiling bill

    04:48

  • Trump lawyers ask Congress to save Trump from Mar-a-Lago investigation

    03:26

  • GOP concocts fictional Biden apocalypse to campaign against; Biden celebrates freedom

    04:08

  • As Gorsuch joins Supreme Court scandal parade, Roberts gaslights on 'ethics principles'

    04:44

  • Warren rips Tuberville holding U.S. military hostage with anti-abortion agenda

    11:08

  • Shoddy Musk management degrades Twitter as a public resource

    02:16

  • Top Trump legal adviser questioned by special counsel for two days: report

    09:30

What the writers strike is all about

05:12

Alex Wagner explains the issues at the heart of the Writers Guild strike as streaming has drastically changed the media landscape. May 3, 2023

  • Now Playing

  • UP NEXT

