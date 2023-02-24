IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • McCarthy deal with Fox seen as capitulation to GOP MAGA wing in speakership deal

    03:11

  • Florida students protest DeSantis overreach on trans health records, diversity issues

    01:50
  • Now Playing

    What's behind the rise in America's 'extremist, mass-killing problem'

    05:48
  • UP NEXT

    Former Arizona A.G. sat on report debunking Big Lie as he continued to spread it

    09:18

  • How Jan. 6 security tapes can be distorted for GOP, Fox purposes

    01:26

  • Putin aims to exploit divisive U.S. themes to hurt Ukraine support

    08:31

  • U.S. gun massacre killers make Republican's 'national gun of America' question moot

    03:40

  • 'A dereliction of duty of the speaker': Thompson calls out McCarthy on Fox security risk

    05:31

  • With special election victory, McClellan makes history

    01:16

  • Bernie Sanders on taking the U.S. back from corporate interests

    10:04

  • Special grand jury foreperson shares details, drops heavy hints in Georgia Trump case

    06:04

  • From gerrymandering to abortion rights, huge stakes in Wisconsin Supreme Court election

    03:34

  • Ohio train crash crisis highlights need for safety net GOP seeks to cut

    06:44

  • Fox News exposed for disingenuous coverage of Trump's Big Lie

    06:43

  • Court brief exposes Fox News fear of fickle, Trump-supporting audience

    04:40

  • Feds bust company using child labor to clean meatpacking plants

    02:02

  • Self-driving software problems prompt recall of some Tesla vehicles

    01:18

  • Portions of Georgia grand jury report cite suspicions of false testimony

    07:44

  • Did the Pentagon use a jet to shoot down a hobby group's balloon?

    06:03

  • New report raises questions about indicted former FBI spy chief's Russia contacts

    06:08

Alex Wagner Tonight

What's behind the rise in America's 'extremist, mass-killing problem'

05:48

Oren Segal, vice president of the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism, talks with Alex Wagner about what is behind the rise in violent anti-Semitic and other hate-inspired attacks and deadly right-wing domestic extremist incidents.Feb. 24, 2023

