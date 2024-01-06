IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    What new right-wing culture war tactics are really about

    08:47
Alex Wagner Tonight

What new right-wing culture war tactics are really about

08:47

Nikole Hannah-Jones, creator of the 1619 Project and Knight Chair in Race and Journalism at Howard University, talks with Ali Velshi about standing up to right-wing culture war attacks on journalism, history, and higher education.Jan. 6, 2024

    What new right-wing culture war tactics are really about

