Alex Wagner Tonight

Weisselberg role in Trump schemes raises questions of further involvement in legal cases

07:59

Susanne Craig, investigative reporter for the New York Times, and Catherine Christian, a former special assistant D.A. in the Manhattan district attorney's office, talk with Alex Wagner about the broader legal context of Donald Trump's criminal indictment and the question of whether former Trump Org CFO Allen Weisselberg will play a further role in investigations and prosecutions of Trump. April 6, 2023

