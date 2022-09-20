IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Weather catastrophe in Puerto Rico exposes post-Maria failures

    03:34
Alex Wagner Tonight

Weather catastrophe in Puerto Rico exposes post-Maria failures

03:34

Alex Wagner reports on the devastation residents of Puerto Rico are dealing with in the wake of Hurricane Fiona and the lessons and fortifications after Hurricane Maria were not fully implemented, leaving the island infrastructure in some cases even more vulnerable.Sept. 20, 2022

