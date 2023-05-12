IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Santos backs crackdown on fraud he's charged with committing

  • Covid's legacy seen in human desperation at U.S. border

  • End of Title 42 tests U.S. image as beacon of hope

  • Fox leans into fear mongering, dehumanizing ahead of migrant surge

    Void in GOP leadership leaves Trump's corrupting influence intact

    Why Trump should be concerned about the George Santos fraud charges

  • 'He told a pack of lies tonight': Raskin sets Trump Jan 6 lies straight

  • Biden camp not underestimating Trump's 'evil charisma'

  • 'Profoundly irresponsible': Ocasio-Cortez rips 'atrocious' Trump town hall

  • Carroll victory over Trump seen as waypoint in winding path of progress

  • Republicans struggle to position themselves on Trump sex abuse verdict

  • Federal charges for Santos are an added burden for McCarthy, Republicans

  • Republicans were not always indifferent to Supreme Court ethics scandals

  • Supreme Court ethics crisis prompts calls for new accountability measures

  • At least 8 Georgia fake electors get immunity deals; transcript mentions 'the indictment'

  • 'This is really a five alarm fire': Supreme Court in crisis after spate of scandals

  • New reports broaden picture of questionable gifts, income to Clarence and Ginni Thomas

  • DOJ has cooperating witness in Trump documents case; issues 'wave of new subpoenas': NYT

  • Tucker remarks on 'how white men fight' ignored previous day's rioting by Trump supporters

  • Controversial text reveals nature of Tucker Carlson's white supremacy on Fox

Alex Wagner Tonight

Void in GOP leadership leaves Trump's corrupting influence intact

Jamelle Bouie, columnist for the New York Times, and Tim Miller, writer-at-large for The Bulwark, talk with Alex Wagner about how Donald Trump invites his followers to indulge their worst inclinations.May 12, 2023

