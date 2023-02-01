IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Alex Wagner Tonight

Violent police encounters prompt search for better way to protect and serve

05:11

Janai Nelson, president of the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, talks with Alex Wagner about why an armed paramilitary force is not what's called for in most situations where police are needed to protect and serve. Feb. 1, 2023

