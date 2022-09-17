Victims of DeSantis' cruel migrant plane prank appear to have law on their side

Susan Church, a Massachusetts-based immigration attorney, talks with Alex Wagner about potential laws broken by Ron DeSantis in abruptly flying 50 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, and why a quirk of Massachusetts immigration law could make DeSantis' inhumane stunt the reason these migrants are allowed to stay in the U.S. Sept. 17, 2022