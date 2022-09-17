IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • DeSantis takes page from autocrats' playbook with migrant plane stunt

    03:29

  • Trump goal of discrediting courts plays out in Mar-a-Lago special master case

    04:58
  • Now Playing

    Victims of DeSantis' cruel migrant plane prank appear to have law on their side

    05:05
  • UP NEXT

    DOJ asks appeals court for stay to allow investigation, assessment of Mar-a-Lago documents

    06:18

  • Fetterman moves on from stroke with new empathy and renewed disdain for GOP cruelty

    10:36

  • Trump court stacking project bears fruit in case against DOJ search

    04:29

  • GOP governors follow shameful history with cruel stunt abusing migrants

    05:01

  • Focus groups offer insights on less-engaged voters and political opportunities 

    04:55

  • Abrams pursues a campaign of inclusion in seeking the governor's office in Georgia

    10:04

  • Stacey Abrams on reconciling political freedoms and personal choice on abortion

    04:29

  • Republican power grab in the judiciary warps midterm election dynamic

    09:05

  • How one law firm became the engine behind Trump's war on the judiciary and democracy

    08:21

  • Lindsey Graham hands Democrats a gift with federal abortion ban proposal

    02:22

  • Queen's passing, monarchy's legacy could push tenuous commonwealth into collapse

    07:37

  • LGBTQ advocates unwilling to cede ground on rights to extremist GOP candidates

    06:17

  • Trump, DOJ each propose two potential special master candidates for Mar-a-Lago documents

    05:57

  • UK enters new era in time of economic tumult

    01:12

  • DOJ turns to Trump's post-election fundraising; Bannon is frog-marched to face the music 

    04:27

  • In appeal, DOJ explains Judge Cannon's error in pausing Trump documents investigation

    08:34

  • Queen Elizabeth II's reign spanned a world of changes

    05:39

Alex Wagner Tonight

Victims of DeSantis' cruel migrant plane prank appear to have law on their side

05:05

Susan Church, a Massachusetts-based immigration attorney, talks with Alex Wagner about potential laws broken by Ron DeSantis in abruptly flying 50 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, and why a quirk of Massachusetts immigration law could make DeSantis' inhumane stunt the reason these migrants are allowed to stay in the U.S. Sept. 17, 2022

  • DeSantis takes page from autocrats' playbook with migrant plane stunt

    03:29

  • Trump goal of discrediting courts plays out in Mar-a-Lago special master case

    04:58
  • Now Playing

    Victims of DeSantis' cruel migrant plane prank appear to have law on their side

    05:05
  • UP NEXT

    DOJ asks appeals court for stay to allow investigation, assessment of Mar-a-Lago documents

    06:18

  • Fetterman moves on from stroke with new empathy and renewed disdain for GOP cruelty

    10:36

  • Trump court stacking project bears fruit in case against DOJ search

    04:29

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All