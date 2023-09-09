IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Unsealed report reveals the Georgia special grand juror's secret

Alex Wagner Tonight

Unsealed report reveals the Georgia special grand juror's secret

Alex Wagner looks back at the hints Emily Kohrs, the foreperson for the Fulton County special grand jury, dropped about potential indictments by District Attorney Fani Willis eight months ago when the special grand jury issued its report under seal. Now that the report has been unsealed, we can not only see what Kohrs knew then that we didn't, but also the apparently restraint of Fani Willis's charging decisions.Sept. 9, 2023

