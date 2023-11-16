IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Sen. Manchin says he’d “absolutely” consider presidential run

    06:18
  • Now Playing

    Univision coziness with Trump leaves Biden camp chagrined over ad cancellation

    10:25
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Joe Manchin says he 'absolutely' would consider a presidential run

    04:19

  • ‘How ridiculous’: Joe reacts to Trump campaign’s defense of ‘vermin’ comment

    09:27

  • Alarming language from Trump as he ramps up 2024 campaign

    02:28

  • ‘Any vote to third parties is a vote for Trump’: Former Obama campaign manager on 2024 stakes

    11:46

  • Fmr. Rep. Upton: ‘There’s a good likelihood’ House GOP funding plan will ‘get jammed by the Senate’

    05:03

  • On Veterans Day, Trump pledges to root out 'vermin' if given a second term

    08:21

  • Tim Scott drops out of 2024 presidential race

    01:40

  • Why DNC Chair Jaime Harrison says not to count Democrats out in 2024

    05:43

  • Fentanyl found in envelope sent to election workers in Washington

    04:36

  • VP Harris will make surprise S.C. trip to officially submit the Biden-Harris ticket

    06:29

  • Biden hits Trump's record on manufacturing in new ad

    02:38

  • Manchin, third party candidates complicate 2024 with more uncertainty

    05:06

  • ‘Worst moment in 40 GOP primary debates’: Ramaswamy using 'Nazi' reference against Zelenskyy decried

    11:40

  • MAGA GOP loses again in 2023 - after flailing in 2022 and 2020 shellacking and 2018 wipeout 

    12:05

  • Highlights and crashes at third Republican Primary Debate

    06:16

  • Lawrence: DeSantis' calls to shoot smugglers is ‘poison’ to the body politic

    01:41

  • Lawrence: This debate is being held 'in case Trump chokes on a cheeseburger'

    02:12

Alex Wagner Tonight

Univision coziness with Trump leaves Biden camp chagrined over ad cancellation

10:25

In the time since then-candidate Donald Trump had Jorge Ramos removed from a press conference, Trump's relationship with the powerful Spanish language TV network has warmed considerably. Michael Sherer, national political reporter for The Washington Post, talks with Alex Wagner about the access Univision is giving Trump to Latino audiences and the alarm in the Biden camp over the shift in Univision's relationship with Trump.  Nov. 16, 2023

  • Sen. Manchin says he’d “absolutely” consider presidential run

    06:18
  • Now Playing

    Univision coziness with Trump leaves Biden camp chagrined over ad cancellation

    10:25
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Joe Manchin says he 'absolutely' would consider a presidential run

    04:19

  • ‘How ridiculous’: Joe reacts to Trump campaign’s defense of ‘vermin’ comment

    09:27

  • Alarming language from Trump as he ramps up 2024 campaign

    02:28

  • ‘Any vote to third parties is a vote for Trump’: Former Obama campaign manager on 2024 stakes

    11:46

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All