Unions energized by public support as sense of rigged work system spreads; Biden to join UAW

Old fashioned happy talk about "bootstraps" and "hard work" is sounding a sour note for American workers who increasingly see themselves locked in a system that does not respect or fairly reward their labor. As a result, polls show public support for striking unions and President Joe Biden is schedule to join striking auto workers next week. Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, talks with Ali Velshi about the strengthening labor movement in the United States.Sept. 23, 2023