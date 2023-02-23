IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Putin aims to exploit divisive U.S. themes to hurt Ukraine support

    08:31
  • Now Playing

    U.S. gun massacre killers make Republican's 'national gun of America' question moot

    03:40
  • UP NEXT

    'A dereliction of duty of the speaker': Thompson calls out McCarthy on Fox security risk

    05:31

  • With special election victory, McClellan makes history

    01:16

  • Bernie Sanders on taking the U.S. back from corporate interests

    10:04

  • Special grand jury foreperson shares details, drops heavy hints in Georgia Trump case

    06:04

  • From gerrymandering to abortion rights, huge stakes in Wisconsin Supreme Court election

    03:34

  • Ohio train crash crisis highlights need for safety net GOP seeks to cut

    06:44

  • Fox News exposed for disingenuous coverage of Trump's Big Lie

    06:43

  • Court brief exposes Fox News fear of fickle, Trump-supporting audience

    04:40

  • Feds bust company using child labor to clean meatpacking plants

    02:02

  • Self-driving software problems prompt recall of some Tesla vehicles

    01:18

  • Portions of Georgia grand jury report cite suspicions of false testimony

    07:44

  • Did the Pentagon use a jet to shoot down a hobby group's balloon?

    06:03

  • New report raises questions about indicted former FBI spy chief's Russia contacts

    06:08

  • Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows received DOJ subpoena in January: reports

    05:13

  • Democrats look for opportunities to secure democracy against GOP election deniers

    05:52

  • DeSantis retrograde war on education, social progress stirs protest in Florida capital

    08:54

  • 'Wrongheaded on many levels': Lofgren knocks Pence foot-dragging on DOJ subpoena

    05:07

  • Outside of balloon spotlight, Chinese hacks threaten U.S. infrastructure, security

    08:19

Alex Wagner Tonight

U.S. gun massacre killers make Republican's 'national gun of America' question moot

03:40

Alex Wagner points out that while a Republican congressman and gun dealer wants to establish the AR-15 as the "national gun of America," murderers who seek to kill as many Americans as possible in frequent mass shootings have already established their preference for the AR-15 in that very American aberration. Feb. 23, 2023

  • Putin aims to exploit divisive U.S. themes to hurt Ukraine support

    08:31
  • Now Playing

    U.S. gun massacre killers make Republican's 'national gun of America' question moot

    03:40
  • UP NEXT

    'A dereliction of duty of the speaker': Thompson calls out McCarthy on Fox security risk

    05:31

  • With special election victory, McClellan makes history

    01:16

  • Bernie Sanders on taking the U.S. back from corporate interests

    10:04

  • Special grand jury foreperson shares details, drops heavy hints in Georgia Trump case

    06:04

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All