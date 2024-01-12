IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Alex Wagner Tonight

U.S. and allies launch military strikes on Houthis in Yemen in 'major escalation'

08:07

The response to ongoing attacks by Houthis on commercial shipping in the Red Sea escalated to military strikes on targets in Yemen by the U.S. and allies, raising fears of further escalation into a regional conflict. Ben Rhodes, former deputy national security advisor under President Obama talks with Alex Wagner about why "the stakes in this are enormous." Jan. 12, 2024

