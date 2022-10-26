IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Two weeks away from midterms is enough time to convince more voters: Pfeiffer

    08:00
  • UP NEXT

    Two weeks until midterm elections

    02:42

  • WH Deputy Chief of Staff on the ‘purpose and progress’ of the Biden admin.

    04:57

  • PA debate: Oz spotlighted for abortion answers; Fetterman wrangles 'elephant in the room'

    07:28

  • O’Rourke: Texans who’ve been blocked from voting will soon ‘form the margin of victory on Nov. 8'

    11:58

  • Kathy Hochul, Lee Zeldin face off over crime during debate in race for N.Y. governor  

    01:20

  • The Republican plan to hold the economy hostage if they win Congress

    09:48

  • Dems deploy Obama to stump: Insider reveals what to expect

    04:34

  • 'They need to re-orient' Democrats lean in to kitchen-table issues ahead of midterms

    06:14

  • Rep. Conor Lamb: ‘Pennsylvania has a clearer history of ticket splitting than a lot of other states’

    05:56

  • Allegheny County Executive: Abortion will ‘motivate a lot of voters, particularly swing voters’

    04:12

  • Steve Rattner: A GOP House majority is predicted but how big?

    07:21

  • Rep. Madeleine Dean: ‘If you want to know who's working to improve our economy, it's the Democrats’

    07:26

  • America Ferrera: We can take action collectively

    05:54

  • 'Trust us, we have done the work': House Dem makes case for party ahead of midterms

    05:35

  • Charlie Crist: DeSantis is a bully; he likes to talk down to people

    08:17

  • Polling shows tightening race in key swing states

    08:10

  • Midterm election turnout on pace more typical of presidential elections

    03:12

  • Voting rights groups turn to courts to fight ballot box vigilantes

    06:17

  • Law catches up to 2020 right-wing election scammers as 2022 sees new intimidation tactics

    10:33

Alex Wagner Tonight

Two weeks away from midterms is enough time to convince more voters: Pfeiffer

08:00

Dan Pfeiffer, former senior advisor to President Obama, talks with Alex Wagner about what strategies the Democrats can employ to convince as many voters as possible in the two weeks remaining before Election Day. Oct. 26, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Two weeks away from midterms is enough time to convince more voters: Pfeiffer

    08:00
  • UP NEXT

    Two weeks until midterm elections

    02:42

  • WH Deputy Chief of Staff on the ‘purpose and progress’ of the Biden admin.

    04:57

  • PA debate: Oz spotlighted for abortion answers; Fetterman wrangles 'elephant in the room'

    07:28

  • O’Rourke: Texans who’ve been blocked from voting will soon ‘form the margin of victory on Nov. 8'

    11:58

  • Kathy Hochul, Lee Zeldin face off over crime during debate in race for N.Y. governor  

    01:20

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All