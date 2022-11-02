IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Federal judge rules against intimidating ballot box vigilantes in Arizona

    00:38
  • Now Playing

    Twitter reportedly limits content moderation ahead of midterm elections

    02:21
  • UP NEXT

    Forward thinking, playing offense are opportunities for Democrats as midterms approach

    06:53

  • Tim Ryan on finding "gettable voters" in his quest for a Senate seat

    10:13

  • Federal officials warn of 'heightened threat' to election from violent extremists

    01:00

  • DOJ adds key prosecutor to Trump Mar-a-Lago documents probe: WaPo

    02:04

  • 'It's happening at all levels': Toxic politics spreads from school boards to Congress

    03:37

  • Congressional membership no guarantee of protection from violent threats

    04:13

  • Pelosi attack strikes fear among popular targets of right-wing threats

    08:58

  • Judge gives pass to ballot box vigilantes

    01:12

  • How election officials (and individuals) can guard against ballot box intimidation tactics

    08:06

  • Election conspiracy theorists focus attention on local precincts

    06:19

  • Texas Republican stunt costs police millions, blocks other important spending

    03:57

  • Elon Musk takes over Twitter; CEO and CFO depart: CNBC

    01:18

  • Migrant plane stunt haunts DeSantis as judge rejects effort to conceal records

    01:35

  • Three men convicted of aiding plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Whitmer

    02:19

  • Outside of campaign spotlight, consumer protections are among midterm stakes

    03:21

  • Frenzied base, spineless leaders make Biden impeachment likely if GOP takes House: Gellman

    11:58

  • 'The normalization of untruths' worries Dr. Fauci more than GOP threats

    04:17

  • Two weeks away from midterms is enough time to convince more voters: Pfeiffer

    08:00

Alex Wagner Tonight

Twitter reportedly limits content moderation ahead of midterm elections

02:21

Alex Wagner shares Bloomberg reporting that Twitter has limited employee access to content moderation tools that would be used to combat misinformation in the days before the midterm elections.Nov. 2, 2022

  • Federal judge rules against intimidating ballot box vigilantes in Arizona

    00:38
  • Now Playing

    Twitter reportedly limits content moderation ahead of midterm elections

    02:21
  • UP NEXT

    Forward thinking, playing offense are opportunities for Democrats as midterms approach

    06:53

  • Tim Ryan on finding "gettable voters" in his quest for a Senate seat

    10:13

  • Federal officials warn of 'heightened threat' to election from violent extremists

    01:00

  • DOJ adds key prosecutor to Trump Mar-a-Lago documents probe: WaPo

    02:04

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All