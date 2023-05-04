IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Alex Wagner Tonight

Tucker remarks on 'how white men fight' ignored previous day's rioting by Trump supporters

02:13

A text message by Tucker Carlson newly revealed by The New York Times seems to say that white men fight honorably and not as a mob. The text was sent on January 7, 2021, a day after a mob of mostly white men Trump supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol and the police defending it. May 4, 2023

