    Trump vow to weaponize DOJ against Bidens trips up case against Hunter: Analysis

Alex Wagner Tonight

Trump vow to weaponize DOJ against Bidens trips up case against Hunter: Analysis

Given Donald Trump's declared intent to use the Justice Department to target the Biden family if he regains office, and the fixation Republicans have on keeping a prosecutorial spotlight on Hunter Biden, it would not be surprising if Hunter Biden is seeking some assurances from the current federal prosecutors handling his case. Chuck Rosenberg, former U.S. attorney, explains how this and other factors complicated Hunter Biden's plea deal in court. July 27, 2023

    Trump vow to weaponize DOJ against Bidens trips up case against Hunter: Analysis

