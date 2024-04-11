Trump trial witnesses take note: Former Trump Org CFO sent to jail for perjury

Former Trump Org CFO Allen Weisselberg has been sentenced to spend five more months in jail for committing perjury in the Donald Trump civil fraud trial. While Trump's criminal trial in New York is a separate matter, the jailing of Weisselberg surely sends a message to Trump insiders who have been called to testify in the criminal trial. Jeremy Saland, former assistant district attorney in the Manhattan Trial Division, talks with Alex Wagner about Trump's rapidly approaching criminal trial. April 11, 2024