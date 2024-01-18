IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'Sniveling coward': Once tough-talking Republicans waste no time capitulating to Trump

  • Right-wing executive's media empire exemplifies dangerous bias he warns against

    Trump tempts judge's wrath with courtroom antics at E. Jean Carroll trial

    Trump and the GOP are coming for you: Warren stresses reproductive rights at stake in 2024

  • 'A certain kind of religion': Trump's MAGA movement hijacks evangelicalism; leaves gospel behind

  • Pranksters add insult to ignominy for Republican caucus losers

  • 'Fantastical narrative': Trump concocts DOJ, Biden conspiracy theory in new classified docs filing

  • Dictionaries a casualty of right-wing book ban panic

  • Trump mainstreams political violence with normalizing repetition

  • Evangelical leaders lose influence as followers find new savior in Trump

  • Trump caps New York civil fraud trial with courtroom tantrum

  • U.S. and allies launch military strikes on Houthis in Yemen in 'major escalation'

  • Why the judge in Trump's fraud trial may have a heavy penalty in mind

  • Judge preempts Trump ploy to turn New York trial into circus

  • How Chris Christie dropping out changes the Republican primary race

  • 2024's also-rans find campaign trail is a rocky road

  • New report cites Trump aides' testimony on damning new details about Trump on Jan. 6

  • Donald Trump's impeachment defense already blew up his immunity argument

  • What new right-wing culture war tactics are really about

  • Fox shelters deluded viewers from good Biden economic news

Alex Wagner Tonight

Trump tempts judge's wrath with courtroom antics at E. Jean Carroll trial

Donald Trump's disruptive belligerence in the courtroom where E. Jean Carroll is suing him again and a jury will decide whether he should be made to pay her even more money has many speculating about an ulterior motive to disrupt the case or facilitate a potential appeal. Chuck Rosenberg, former U.S. attorney, talks with Alex Wagner about why this would be a foolhardy strategy. Jan. 18, 2024

