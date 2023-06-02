IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • What the latest Trump tapes twist is all about and why it matters

    07:15
  • Now Playing

    Trump targeting of truth-tellers eyed in probe of effort to subvert election with Big Lie

    07:35
  • UP NEXT

    'Our governor is a job-killing moron': DeSantis immigration policy threatens state economy

    05:00

  • Lordy! Special counsel reportedly has audio of Trump talking about secret document he kept

    06:23

  • 'Gimme a break!': Sen. Kaine vows to strip pipeline from debt ceiling deal

    08:53

  • House passes debt ceiling bill in push to avoid economic catastrophe

    04:39

  • Trump reportedly building revenge list against feds investigating him

    05:23

  • Trump, DeSantis candidacies fail to deter crowd of 2024 GOP presidential hopefuls

    02:24

  • Trump's lawyers reportedly beginning to turn on each other

    07:49

  • Debt deal moves to next stage with McCarthy likely to rely on lots of Democratic votes

    03:57

  • New abortion ban passes despite resistance from the only five women in the state senate

    02:20

  • New reporting on documents moved at Mar-a-Lago suggests shape of case against Trump

    09:51

  • DeSantis attempts to redefine Trump to make room for himself on GOP's right wing

    07:56

  • A quiet Mark Meadows stirs a new stream of speculation about Trump legal peril

    02:37

  • First day of DeSantis campaign not likely as threatening to Trump as he hoped

    09:13

  • DeSantis faith in Musk for campaign launch results in humiliation; Trump gleeful

    07:48

  • DeSantis' cringeworthy strain for 'likeability' is contradicted by hostile policies

    04:33

  • As legislative session ends, Texas ignores gun violence crisis for culture war issues

    04:17

  • Is the special counsel poised for a Trump indictment or just 'playing with his food'?

    11:14

  • Final test for New College graduates: resisting DeSantis manipulations

    07:01

Alex Wagner Tonight

Trump targeting of truth-tellers eyed in probe of effort to subvert election with Big Lie

07:35

Tim Heaphy, former U.S. attorney who led the House investigation into the January 6 attack, talks with Alex Wagner about how Donald Trump's targeting of anyone not loyal enough to support his Big Lie about his loss in the 2020 election may figure into special counsel Jack Smith's legal case surrounding the effort to subvert the 2020 election. June 2, 2023

  • What the latest Trump tapes twist is all about and why it matters

    07:15
  • Now Playing

    Trump targeting of truth-tellers eyed in probe of effort to subvert election with Big Lie

    07:35
  • UP NEXT

    'Our governor is a job-killing moron': DeSantis immigration policy threatens state economy

    05:00

  • Lordy! Special counsel reportedly has audio of Trump talking about secret document he kept

    06:23

  • 'Gimme a break!': Sen. Kaine vows to strip pipeline from debt ceiling deal

    08:53

  • House passes debt ceiling bill in push to avoid economic catastrophe

    04:39

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All