Trump suffers two major legal losses in one day as paths of escape narrow

- Now Playing
Trump suffers two major legal losses in one day as paths of escape narrow10:08
- UP NEXT
‘Withering rejection’: Trump loses presidential immunity fight—twice in one day04:11
Rep. Perry's central role in Trump's election scheme exposed by 'clerical error'08:18
Campaign notes sound in Trump's grasping criminal defense10:26
What's the hold-up? How a civil case against Donald Trump is delaying his federal Jan 6 prosecution03:21
Report: Mike Pence reveals details in Trump’s federal election interference case02:17
Lawrence: Donald Trump needs the people making death threats to judges07:20
'Completely unacceptable': Threats against subjects of Trump's ire revealed in gag order filing08:06
‘Hot bench’ grills Trump attorneys and Jack Smith’s team over gag order10:41
High stakes hearing over Trump gag order01:59
Jail for threats? In Trump case, RICO lawyer says real attacks land defendants behind bars, not 'gagged'07:41
Gagged? Trump on defense as Jack Smith takes tough gag order to powerful court12:10
Trump lawyer spars with panel of judges over partial gag order03:40
Trump’s partial gag order tested in appeals court03:06
‘Really big admission’: Trump says he wanted to join Jan. 6 crowd in new audio11:34
Lawrence: Donald Trump’s lawyers contradict themselves to Judge Chutkan01:59
Prosecutor paints Trump as just another Jan. 6 riot defendant in new court filing07:34
‘At the defendant’s direction’: Jack Smith previews plan for prosecuting Trump08:32
‘There were racist people there’: Black police officer on Jan. 6 riot15:21
'Maybe they haven't been paying attention': Court agrees to hear Trump objections to gag order06:05
- Now Playing
Trump suffers two major legal losses in one day as paths of escape narrow10:08
- UP NEXT
‘Withering rejection’: Trump loses presidential immunity fight—twice in one day04:11
Rep. Perry's central role in Trump's election scheme exposed by 'clerical error'08:18
Campaign notes sound in Trump's grasping criminal defense10:26
What's the hold-up? How a civil case against Donald Trump is delaying his federal Jan 6 prosecution03:21
Report: Mike Pence reveals details in Trump’s federal election interference case02:17
Play All