Trump suffers two major legal losses in one day as paths of escape narrow

Donald Trump's hope to make his legal problems go away with the defense that the office of the presidency somehow excuses his conduct was rejected in two separate courts in two separate cases today, narrowing his possible paths of escape from accountability. NYU Law professor Melissa Murray, MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin, and Jennifer Taub, Western New England University law professor, discuss what the rulings mean for the pace of legal proceedings against Trump.Dec. 2, 2023