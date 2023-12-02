IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Trump suffers two major legal losses in one day as paths of escape narrow

    10:08
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Withering rejection’: Trump loses presidential immunity fight—twice in one day

    04:11

  • Rep. Perry's central role in Trump's election scheme exposed by 'clerical error'

    08:18

  • Campaign notes sound in Trump's grasping criminal defense

    10:26

  • What's the hold-up? How a civil case against Donald Trump is delaying his federal Jan 6 prosecution

    03:21

  • Report: Mike Pence reveals details in Trump’s federal election interference case

    02:17

  • Lawrence: Donald Trump needs the people making death threats to judges

    07:20

  • 'Completely unacceptable': Threats against subjects of Trump's ire revealed in gag order filing

    08:06

  • ‘Hot bench’ grills Trump attorneys and Jack Smith’s team over gag order

    10:41

  • High stakes hearing over Trump gag order

    01:59

  • Jail for threats? In Trump case, RICO lawyer says real attacks land defendants behind bars, not 'gagged'

    07:41

  • Gagged? Trump on defense as Jack Smith takes tough gag order to powerful court

    12:10

  • Trump lawyer spars with panel of judges over partial gag order

    03:40

  • Trump’s partial gag order tested in appeals court

    03:06

  • ‘Really big admission’: Trump says he wanted to join Jan. 6 crowd in new audio

    11:34

  • Lawrence: Donald Trump’s lawyers contradict themselves to Judge Chutkan

    01:59

  • Prosecutor paints Trump as just another Jan. 6 riot defendant in new court filing

    07:34

  • ‘At the defendant’s direction’: Jack Smith previews plan for prosecuting Trump

    08:32

  • ‘There were racist people there’: Black police officer on Jan. 6 riot

    15:21

  • 'Maybe they haven't been paying attention': Court agrees to hear Trump objections to gag order

    06:05

Alex Wagner Tonight

Trump suffers two major legal losses in one day as paths of escape narrow

10:08

Donald Trump's hope to make his legal problems go away with the defense that the office of the presidency somehow excuses his conduct was rejected in two separate courts in two separate cases today, narrowing his possible paths of escape from accountability. NYU Law professor Melissa Murray, MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin, and Jennifer Taub, Western New England University law professor, discuss what the rulings mean for the pace of legal proceedings against Trump.Dec. 2, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Trump suffers two major legal losses in one day as paths of escape narrow

    10:08
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Withering rejection’: Trump loses presidential immunity fight—twice in one day

    04:11

  • Rep. Perry's central role in Trump's election scheme exposed by 'clerical error'

    08:18

  • Campaign notes sound in Trump's grasping criminal defense

    10:26

  • What's the hold-up? How a civil case against Donald Trump is delaying his federal Jan 6 prosecution

    03:21

  • Report: Mike Pence reveals details in Trump’s federal election interference case

    02:17

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All