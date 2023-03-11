IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Closer look finds startlingly flimsy basis for Fox anti-Dominion Big Lie claim

    Trump struggles to with the growing burden of his own baggage

    Republicans use House committee power to try to rewrite embarrassing history

  • Tennessee lt. governor 'likes' gay Instagram accounts as state attacks LGBTQ rights

  • Trump backers mislead on January 6 prison inmates

  • Why the Manhattan D.A. may be poised to make history with a Trump indictment

  • Biden corners Republicans with proposed budget

  • Revelations from Dominion lawsuit point to 'cascade of consequences' for Fox 

  • McCarthy trapped in a box made by his subservience to MAGA

  • Embattled Florida parents to America: You're next if DeSantis wins!

  • New batch of documents exposes extent of Fox lies about the 2020 election

  • Another anti-drag Republican on video in a dress; TN drag ban draws ridicule

  • Chilling effect of DeSantis crusade against New College could backfire in brain drain

  • Women denied health care during pregnancy complications sue Texas

  • Tough fight ahead for New College of Florida students

  • GOP campaign stirrings put pressure on Trump investigation timeline

  • CPAC highlights grifter, huckster wing of the Republican Party

  • Medication abortion becomes new battleground, imperiling other aspects of health care 

  • Swell of public support buoys New College students resisting DeSantis

  • Tennessee legislator shocks with lynching suggestion

Alex Wagner Tonight

Trump struggles to with the growing burden of his own baggage

Ashley Parker, senior national political correspondent for the Washington Post, talks with Alex Wagner about Ron DeSantis threatening Donald Trump's leadership of the Republican Party and fatigue Trump supporters are already feeling over Trump's legal problems and other scandals. March 11, 2023

