    Trump's Twitter habit comes back to haunt him; Here's what a search warrant might reveal

Alex Wagner Tonight

Trump's Twitter habit comes back to haunt him; Here's what a search warrant might reveal

Newly unsealed court documents show that the Justice Department obtained a search warrant for Donald Trump's Twitter account in January. Kristy Greenberg, former deputy chief of the Southern District of New York's criminal division, talks with Alex Wagner about the kinds of information she has been able to obtain through Twitter search warrants. Aug. 10, 2023

    Trump's Twitter habit comes back to haunt him; Here's what a search warrant might reveal

