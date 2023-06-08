IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Bannon's own words make clear why he was subpoenaed in the special counsel's Jan. 6 probe

    01:51

  • Republicans pick a bad time to go to war against breathable air

    03:55
  • Now Playing

    Trump's lawyers learned that he is a target of the classified documents investigation

    04:59
  • UP NEXT

    Despite polling near zero, Christie wants another shot at Trump

    04:42

  • Reports of Mark Meadows testifying to federal grand jury an ominous sign for Trump

    05:47

  • New grand jury intrigues Trump legal watchers but evidence remains Trump's biggest problem

    09:20

  • Revelation of Trump audio recording renews public focus on Bedminster

    05:01

  • GOP frantic to pull political strings to get Trump out of trouble, gin up Biden scandal

    02:51

  • With renaming of Ft. Bragg, purge of Confederate base names more than half complete

    01:29

  • Complexities of a RICO case seen in wide-ranging Georgia investigation of Trump

    10:39

  • What the latest Trump tapes twist is all about and why it matters

    07:15

  • Trump targeting of truth-tellers eyed in probe of effort to subvert election with Big Lie

    07:35

  • 'Our governor is a job-killing moron': DeSantis immigration policy threatens state economy

    05:00

  • Lordy! Special counsel reportedly has audio of Trump talking about secret document he kept

    06:23

  • 'Gimme a break!': Sen. Kaine vows to strip pipeline from debt ceiling deal

    08:53

  • House passes debt ceiling bill in push to avoid economic catastrophe

    04:39

  • Trump reportedly building revenge list against feds investigating him

    05:23

  • Trump, DeSantis candidacies fail to deter crowd of 2024 GOP presidential hopefuls

    02:24

  • Trump's lawyers reportedly beginning to turn on each other

    07:49

  • Debt deal moves to next stage with McCarthy likely to rely on lots of Democratic votes

    03:57

Alex Wagner Tonight

Trump's lawyers learned that he is a target of the classified documents investigation

04:59

Alex Wagner shares new reporting that Donald Trump's lawyers have been informed that Trump is a target of the criminal investigation into the alleged mishandling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, settling one of the most basic questions about whether the probe might implicate the former president of merely examine his aides and assistants. June 8, 2023

  • Bannon's own words make clear why he was subpoenaed in the special counsel's Jan. 6 probe

    01:51

  • Republicans pick a bad time to go to war against breathable air

    03:55
  • Now Playing

    Trump's lawyers learned that he is a target of the classified documents investigation

    04:59
  • UP NEXT

    Despite polling near zero, Christie wants another shot at Trump

    04:42

  • Reports of Mark Meadows testifying to federal grand jury an ominous sign for Trump

    05:47

  • New grand jury intrigues Trump legal watchers but evidence remains Trump's biggest problem

    09:20

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All