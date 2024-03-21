IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump's abysmal record on environment costs him climate voters; Biden announces new emissions rule
  • Losses seem unavoidable for Trump with no good options days from fraud penalty deadline

Alex Wagner Tonight

Trump's abysmal record on environment costs him climate voters; Biden announces new emissions rule

08:04

Donald Trump may come to regret defining himself as an enemy of the environment as President Joe Biden pushes significant new climate regulations that make him the clear preference among voters for whom climate change is a priority. Climate activist Bill McKibben, founder of Third Act, talks about Biden's new tailpipe emissions rule and how climate change is being addressed in the 2024 presidential race.  March 21, 2024

