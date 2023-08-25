Trump returns to Twitter (X) with mugshot in hand

- Now Playing
Trump returns to Twitter (X) with mugshot in hand03:27
- UP NEXT
'Almost impossible': Judge in Trump Georgia case 'stress tests' legal system with limits on Trump06:01
GA State Rep.: Trump criminal case isn’t Fani Willis’s ‘first rodeo’04:42
‘Scares them to their soul’: DOJ vet on Trump co-defendants possibly flipping01:57
Is it odd for a 'billionaire' to use a bail bondsman? Yes.02:53
Lawrence: Donald Trump’s mug shot will live in history forever03:39
Lawrence: Trump's mug shot is his presidential portrait04:00
Joy: Trump, Giuliani persecuted Black and Brown people in NYC. This mug shot is justice.02:12
'Sinister' 'humiliating' 'instantly iconic': See Instant reaction to Trump mug shot12:17
Georgia Republicans pass law that could remove Fani Willis to help Trump08:42
Rachel Maddow: We have a mug shot of a U.S. president. Do not take this lightly.02:12
Insider shares a look at the inner workings of the legal process Trump is going through05:50
Lawrence: The simple fact behind the agony of being Donald Trump02:06
Trump unable to convince followers to protest on his behalf as he is arrested — again04:26
Trump braces for RICO booking & mugshot as Giuliani, Meadows surrender06:43
Nicolle Wallace: What's devastating about Trump's mug shot isn't the image, it's the acts01:06
Rep. Ken Buck: Trump must tell supporters to ‘stand down’ because ‘violence will not be tolerated’07:31
Some Trump supporters think rally outside Atlanta jail is an FBI setup03:10
Mark Meadows surrenders to authorities in Georgia02:01
Mark Meadows and Jeffrey Clark have bond set for $100,000 in Georgia00:39
- Now Playing
Trump returns to Twitter (X) with mugshot in hand03:27
- UP NEXT
'Almost impossible': Judge in Trump Georgia case 'stress tests' legal system with limits on Trump06:01
GA State Rep.: Trump criminal case isn’t Fani Willis’s ‘first rodeo’04:42
‘Scares them to their soul’: DOJ vet on Trump co-defendants possibly flipping01:57
Is it odd for a 'billionaire' to use a bail bondsman? Yes.02:53
Lawrence: Donald Trump’s mug shot will live in history forever03:39
Play All