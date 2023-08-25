IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Trump returns to Twitter (X) with mugshot in hand

    03:27
Alex Wagner Tonight

Trump returns to Twitter (X) with mugshot in hand

03:27

Laura Jarrett, NBC News senior legal correspondent, talks with Chris Hayes and Alex Wagner about Donald Trump's return to Elon Musk's social media platform for the first time in over two years and whether his use of his own mugshot as a political prop will run afoul of limits on his behavior for the sake of preserving the integrity of his trial. Aug. 25, 2023

