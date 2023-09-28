Trump officials ordered to account for family separations in court

Another Trump prosecutor asks judge for protective measures as threats continue06:03
'Tear off the frickin' band aid': McCaskill urges McCarthy to accept his inevitable ouster06:07
- Now Playing
Trump officials ordered to account for family separations in court03:12
- UP NEXT
'Let Donald Trump come': Democrats eager to compare Biden record on labor to Trump's02:47
Trump's 'coded' calls for violence, tacit intimidation backfiring as judge considers gag05:20
'Devastating': Trump suffers potentially catastrophic loss in court; Judge 'furious'11:24
Unions energized by public support as sense of rigged work system spreads; Biden to join UAW08:29
New Justice Thomas scandal points to next target of billionaires' Supreme Court influence10:01
'A general reporting to an unstable president': Report exposes challenges for Milley under Trump05:56
Rupert Murdoch steps aside but future of Fox News remains unsettled05:15
'We're in a place to win the battle': Kerry sounds hopeful note on climate (with a big 'if')08:51
Ukraine finds new sources of aid to fight Russia as politics with Poland gets complicated06:06
Biden launches Climate Corps; pairs new jobs with climate, infrastructure work06:30
'These are not serious people': GOP pays the price for filling ranks with extremists07:24
Trump blue collar act a tougher sell now with anti-labor record02:47
Flipping Kavanaugh: What's really behind Alabama's gerrymandering gambit07:30
'He will be destroyed on the stand': Trump's rhetorical tricks wear thin as evidence mounts09:53
As Trump keeps running his mouth, Jack Smith asks court to crack down06:18
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson decries 'discomfort' displacing 'knowledge, truth or history'02:34
Criminal jury system more vigorous than many realize, Trump manipulations notwithstanding11:02
Another Trump prosecutor asks judge for protective measures as threats continue06:03
'Tear off the frickin' band aid': McCaskill urges McCarthy to accept his inevitable ouster06:07
- Now Playing
Trump officials ordered to account for family separations in court03:12
- UP NEXT
'Let Donald Trump come': Democrats eager to compare Biden record on labor to Trump's02:47
Trump's 'coded' calls for violence, tacit intimidation backfiring as judge considers gag05:20
'Devastating': Trump suffers potentially catastrophic loss in court; Judge 'furious'11:24
Play All