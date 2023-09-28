IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Trump officials ordered to account for family separations in court

    03:12
    'Let Donald Trump come': Democrats eager to compare Biden record on labor to Trump's

    02:47

  • Trump's 'coded' calls for violence, tacit intimidation backfiring as judge considers gag

    05:20

  • 'Devastating': Trump suffers potentially catastrophic loss in court; Judge 'furious'

    11:24

  • Unions energized by public support as sense of rigged work system spreads; Biden to join UAW

    08:29

  • New Justice Thomas scandal points to next target of billionaires' Supreme Court influence

    10:01

  • 'A general reporting to an unstable president': Report exposes challenges for Milley under Trump

    05:56

  • Rupert Murdoch steps aside but future of Fox News remains unsettled

    05:15

  • 'We're in a place to win the battle': Kerry sounds hopeful note on climate (with a big 'if')

    08:51

  • Ukraine finds new sources of aid to fight Russia as politics with Poland gets complicated

    06:06

  • Biden launches Climate Corps; pairs new jobs with climate, infrastructure work

    06:30

  • 'These are not serious people': GOP pays the price for filling ranks with extremists

    07:24

  • Trump blue collar act a tougher sell now with anti-labor record

    02:47

  • Flipping Kavanaugh: What's really behind Alabama's gerrymandering gambit

    07:30

  • 'He will be destroyed on the stand': Trump's rhetorical tricks wear thin as evidence mounts

    09:53

  • As Trump keeps running his mouth, Jack Smith asks court to crack down

    06:18

  • Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson decries 'discomfort' displacing 'knowledge, truth or history'

    02:34

  • Criminal jury system more vigorous than many realize, Trump manipulations notwithstanding

    11:02

Trump officials ordered to account for family separations in court

03:12

Alex Wagner reports on a court ordering former Trump attorney general Jeff Sessions and former Homeland Security secretary Kirstjen Nielsen to testify about their knowledge of the Trump family separation policy in a lawsuit filed by families whose children were separated from them. Sept. 28, 2023

