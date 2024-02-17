IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump meets his match in U.S. justice system with another staggering court loss
Feb. 17, 2024

  • Mounting legal losses put a strain on Trump's image and his excuses

    Trump meets his match in U.S. justice system with another staggering court loss

Alex Wagner Tonight

Trump meets his match in U.S. justice system with another staggering court loss

Rachel Maddow and Lawrence O'Donnell join Alex Wagner with reaction and analysis of the $453.5 million in fines and interest Donald Trump has been ordered to pay in the New York civil fraud case he lost, on top of other recent losses including almost $100 million owed to E. Jean Carroll.  Feb. 17, 2024

  • Mounting legal losses put a strain on Trump's image and his excuses

    Trump meets his match in U.S. justice system with another staggering court loss

