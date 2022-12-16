IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Alex Wagner Tonight

Trump makes a fool of himself hawking weird imaginary trading cards

05:12

Alex Wagner looks at Donald Trump's weird new licensing deal selling schlocky photoshops of his face on action figure outfits that is so plainly scammy and cringe-inducing that even his most ardent supporters are covering their eyes and is only the latest in a recent string of stumbles as Trump's star fades.Dec. 16, 2022

