IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Specificity key to advancing goals of public safety, police reform: Rep. Horsford

    04:35
  • Now Playing

    Trump legal spotlight increasingly difficult for Pence to avoid

    07:06
  • UP NEXT

    Trump lawyers turn over more classified material, including digital copies

    02:50

  • Biden orders downing of flying object over Alaska

    05:31

  • String of scandals prompts push for Supreme Court code of conduct

    05:21

  • Texas judge could end access to abortion medication mifepristone nationwide

    06:20

  • What the DOJ special counsel might hope to learn from Mike Pence under subpoena

    08:18

  • Republican sabotages her own party to insist on election fraud claims

    02:17

  • After taunting GOP on Social Security, Biden hits the road with receipts

    05:35

  • 'Pride is patriotic': Gov. Wes Moore talks civic pride, Joe Biden, and impactful policy

    09:38

  • Weather, access inhibit rescue as key window for earthquake survivors narrows

    03:06

  • Biden paints tacit picture of GOP with applause lines for democracy, non-violence

    01:06

  • Mitt Romney, George Santos have terse exchange ahead of State of the Union Address

    01:10

  • Santos inexplicably cast himself as (failed) Broadway producer: Bloomberg

    01:31

  • Bipartisan push looks to secure U.S. farmland from China

    01:21

  • Nearly 1000 migrant children remain separated from families after Trump policy

    07:26

  • China spy balloon screw-up an opportunity for U.S. intelligence

    03:06

  • Chinese spy balloon freak-out tailor-made for modern GOP

    04:45

  • Tester announces hearing for real answers on Chinese spy balloon

    04:46

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene embarrasses herself with misinformed talking point

    02:24

Alex Wagner Tonight

Trump legal spotlight increasingly difficult for Pence to avoid

07:06

Joyce Vance, former U.S. prosecutor, talks about Donald Trump's deepening trouble in the classified documents investigation, and the ancillary search of Mike Pence's properties for documents, as well as the DOJ's subpoena to Pence to testify in the January 6 investigation of Trump. Feb. 11, 2023

  • Specificity key to advancing goals of public safety, police reform: Rep. Horsford

    04:35
  • Now Playing

    Trump legal spotlight increasingly difficult for Pence to avoid

    07:06
  • UP NEXT

    Trump lawyers turn over more classified material, including digital copies

    02:50

  • Biden orders downing of flying object over Alaska

    05:31

  • String of scandals prompts push for Supreme Court code of conduct

    05:21

  • Texas judge could end access to abortion medication mifepristone nationwide

    06:20

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All