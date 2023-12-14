IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Alex Wagner Tonight

Trump lawyers' 'juvenile' argument tips hand on weak confidence in case

05:53

Donald Trump's legal team is suspiciously reluctant to get a quick ruling on what they ostensibly believe is a winning argument that will relieve Trump of a lot of legal problems. Alex Wagner shows why, contrary to Trump's latest excuse for requesting a trial delay, recent history suggests Donald Trump is not at all bothered by making his attorneys and support staff work through the holidays. MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin and Chuck Rosenberg, former U.S. attorney joins to discuss. Dec. 14, 2023

