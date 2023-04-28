Trump lawyers' disingenuous plea for help from Congress met with scorn

- Now Playing
Trump lawyers' disingenuous plea for help from Congress met with scorn07:45
Carlson firing sends Fox viewers to Newsmax in ironic reprise of election fallout02:48
DeSantis antagonism of New College exacerbates brain drain02:15
Embarrassing vulgarities at heart of Tucker Carlson dismissal: NYT00:59
Right-wing tests corporations with pressure to roll back social consciousness10:31
House GOP presents grim wish list with debt ceiling bill04:48
Trump lawyers ask Congress to save Trump from Mar-a-Lago investigation03:26
GOP concocts fictional Biden apocalypse to campaign against; Biden celebrates freedom04:08
As Gorsuch joins Supreme Court scandal parade, Roberts gaslights on 'ethics principles'04:44
Warren rips Tuberville holding U.S. military hostage with anti-abortion agenda11:08
Shoddy Musk management degrades Twitter as a public resource02:16
Top Trump legal adviser questioned by special counsel for two days: report09:30
Florida GOP 'war on woke' creates education crisis for students, educators07:33
Disgraced TN legislator quits over conduct ignored by a leadership targeting Tennessee 302:25
GOP makes radical government overreach as popular support shrinks03:59
Democrats get wise to standing up to GOP minority tyranny09:41
Lindell on the hook for $5M after losing his own bet on bogus 2020 data03:27
Fox big money penalty marks another step in onset of 'accountability season'03:52
History's bad intentions reflected in 'stand your ground' shootings04:20
The better Republicans get to know Ron DeSantis, the less they like him09:42
