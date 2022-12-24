IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Alex Wagner Tonight

Trump lapses move Congress to look at boosting resources of gutted IRS

Rep. Judy Chu, member of the House Ways and Means Committee, talks with Alex Wagner about the discovery that the IRS did not conduct any audits of Donald Trump's taxes while he was in office and whether the lapse can be fully explained by a shortage of IRS resources. Dec. 24, 2022

